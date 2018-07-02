Adam French Turns Experience Into Gold On 'You From The Rest'

Adam French loves to be surrounded by equipment.

Hurling himself into creativity, his studio base is a mesh of equipment, matching old against new, borrowed against blue.

Somehow, it all makes sense. A songwriter who always seeks out new ideas, he's set to take another step forward with his next EP.

'You From The Rest' is incoming, with Adam French sharing the mature, confident, highly creative title track. It's a step forward in a musical sense, but also in a lyrical sense.

He comments: "'You From The Rest' is a song I've wanted to write for quite a while. It’s about the emotional benefit of removing toxic people from your life, and starting to fully appreciate those who bring positivity, love and fulfilment to it... our time here is short, I think it’s always important to remember that."

A song with a distinct emotional core, you can check out 'You From The Rest' below.

Catch Adam French at the following shows:

April

25 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

28 Stoke Underground

May

2 Bristol Louisiana

3 London Omeara

11 Edinburgh Mash House

