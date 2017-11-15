AC/DC's Malcolm Young Has Died

Tributes pour in for a rock legend...
19 · 11 · 2017
Malcolm Young

AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young has died.

Born in Glasgow and brought up in Australia, Malcolm Young helped form AC/DC alongside his younger brother Angus.

With his no-frills, boogie-influenced rhythm guitar style Malcolm was arguably the fulcrum of the band, that slight bounce in the rhythm supplied by the interplay between his guitar and Phil Rudd's drums.

Taking the band to international success, Malcolm Young was forced to take a backseat in the past few years after being diagnosed with dementia.

News of the guitarist's passing broke yesterday (November 18th) with AC/DC's Angus Young penning a tribute online.

It's the second loss to hit the Young family in only a few weeks - older brother George passed away last month. Here's a few tributes to a giant of rock music.

