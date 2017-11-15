AC/DC's Malcolm Young Has Died

AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young has died.

Born in Glasgow and brought up in Australia, Malcolm Young helped form AC/DC alongside his younger brother Angus.

With his no-frills, boogie-influenced rhythm guitar style Malcolm was arguably the fulcrum of the band, that slight bounce in the rhythm supplied by the interplay between his guitar and Phil Rudd's drums.

Taking the band to international success, Malcolm Young was forced to take a backseat in the past few years after being diagnosed with dementia.

News of the guitarist's passing broke yesterday (November 18th) with AC/DC's Angus Young penning a tribute online.

It's the second loss to hit the Young family in only a few weeks - older brother George passed away last month. Here's a few tributes to a giant of rock music.

Thank you, Malcolm for the songs, and the feel, and the cool, and the years of losing control to your rock and roll. I will do just that tonight, for you. pic.twitter.com/dnwm1uRFqd — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 18, 2017

It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends. — Eddie Van Halen (@eddievanhalen) November 18, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

I just heard Malcolm Young has died. He was and always will be one of the top 10 greatest. My heart goes out to the entire AC/DC family. — Joe Walsh (@JoeWalsh) November 19, 2017

For years, we've kicked off every home game with our Thunder Kid, and with Thunderstruck.



Thank you, Malcolm Young. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/T01cEmVyR0 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 19, 2017

This goes out to Malcolm Young.

He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/gO1mWVuDeR — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) November 19, 2017

So very sad about the passing of Malcolm Young, an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/h6opkjUEdv — The Darkness (@thedarkness) November 19, 2017

RIP Malcolm Young. Sweet, quiet man. Made all his noise with his guitar. AC/DC night at my house, and loud. Rock and roll ain't noise pollution. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 18, 2017

