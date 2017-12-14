Aaron Taos Shares Explosive New Pop Cut 'Voodoo'

Aaron Taos wants to do things his own way.

Self-taught, this highly talented multi-instrumentalist began life as a football fanatic, before abandoning those plans in favour of music.

It's certainly not proved to be an own-goal, with Aaron Taos delivering a series of alt-pop hot shots straight into the top corner.

New EP project 'Night Thoughts' is incoming, a broad yet extremely concise, extremely potent pop offering.

New song 'Voodoo' appears on the EP, bubbling with effervescent energy and bold, strong colours.

There's a freshness to Aaron's approach, a willingness to step outside genre lines that affords him space to do something different.

Airing first on Clash, you can check out 'Voodoo' below.

