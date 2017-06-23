Aaberg's 'Whirl' Is Genuinely Remarkable

At some point last year Hunter Mockett packed up his things and moved from Manchester to London.

It's not that far on the train - a relatively short journey, all told - but the process of cutting ties, and making new ones, is a transformatory experience.

Pouring his sense of isolation and dislocation into music, Hunter began melding slo-mo electronics to his spiky, DIY songwriting style.

Choosing the name Aaberg, the project has shades of King Krule, aspects of Boards Of Canada, delivered with the surreal gaze of David Lynch.

New song 'Whirl' feels like it is pulling you down, the slow pace of the song set against those slurred, deeply affecting vocals.

Round and round it goes, a precocious new step from someone we'll be keeping a close eye on.

