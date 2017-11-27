A2 Goes Deep On Superb New EP 'Blue'

South London rapper A2 goes deep on new EP 'Blue'.

The highly regarded artist is dominated by a passion to follow his own vision, no matter where that takes him.

New EP 'Blue' - it stands for Before Love Undoes Everything - contains eleven tracks, with A2 taking charge of production himself.

A tour de force of his nascent creativity, it's not quite a full solo piece, with Atlanta rapper 6lack guesting on 'Southern Comfort'.

The shadow of A2 looms over every note, though; 'Blue' is driven through with what he refers to as “3am real life shit”.

Make some space for this in your life - tune in now.

