A2 Goes Deep On Superb New EP 'Blue'

South London rapper A2 goes deep on new EP 'Blue'.
The highly regarded artist is dominated by a passion to follow his own vision, no matter where that takes him.
New EP 'Blue' - it stands for Before Love Undoes Everything - contains eleven tracks, with A2 taking charge of production himself.
A tour de force of his nascent creativity, it's not quite a full solo piece, with Atlanta rapper 6lack guesting on 'Southern Comfort'.
The shadow of A2 looms over every note, though; 'Blue' is driven through with what he refers to as “3am real life shit”.
Make some space for this in your life - tune in now.
