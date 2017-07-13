A-Sho Strips New Single 'Feel Something' Right Down To The Core

A-Sho didn't mean to get into music.

Raised in a musical family, the Montreal native was always drawn to sports, and eventually a scholarship to Boston.

Yet he couldn't quite shake off the urge to create. Finding himself gathering ideas, fragments of songs, he started to pull this together, at first haphazardly and then with more confidence.

Gradually building a profile, A-Sho finally exploded into view with 2015's frisky XYPO collaboration 'On My Way'.

New single 'Feel Something' is a real treat, with that emphatic vocal wrapping itself around some mature, anthemic songwriting.

He explains: "When I made ‘Feel Something’, I wanted it to be more than just another dance track both lyrically and on the production. The prod was inspired by the likes of Disclosure and Kaytranada where the track is very groove and baseline driven while keeping a house bounce."

"Lyrically, the main theme that inspired the hook was the overall lack of human connection we face these days. We’re all so attached to our phones and concerned with shoving our personal brands down the throats of our peers on social media that we’ve allowed something like an Instagram notification to add more value to our lives than a face to face conversation. I made the verses a raw conversation to play on that irony."

Clash is able to premiere a new acoustic version, and it finds A-Sho confidently turning the song inside out - it's a real treat, backed only by guitar the melody soars off into the ether.

A-Sho tells Clash: "I wanted to make a simple acoustic version of the track to drive the point across that ‘Feel Something’ is more than just a dance track, it’s a groovy song at the core that can be played out live."

