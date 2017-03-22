A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Album 'Pinned'

A Place To Bury Strangers are set to release new album 'Pinned' on April 13th.

The noise rock outlaws exist in a dimension of their own, fusing punishing, abrasive frequencies with moments of lucid melodic clarity.

Fifth album 'Pinned' is a record of transition, their first since the 2016 Presidential election and their first since the closure of their Death By Audio studio in 2014.

New cut 'Never Coming Back', though, proves that the band aren't about to let those negative events impose upon them.

Brutal noise rock, there's a sense of paranoia running through the songwriting that could only come from A Place To Bury Strangers.

“That song is a big concept,” Oliver Ackermann says. “You make these decisions in your life…you’re contemplating whether or not this will be the end. You think of your mortality, those moments you could die and what that means. You’re thinking about that edge of the end, deciding whether or not it’s over. When you’re close to that edge, you could teeter over.”

Tune in now.

Catch A Place To Bury Strangers at London's Garage on May 10th.

