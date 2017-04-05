99 Trees Find Freedom In Pop On 'Broken'

99 Trees have their roots in Freetown Christiana, a waterfront bastion of counter-cultural ideals in Copenhagen.

A place of unbridled creativity, it's here that Pia Blixen found herself drawn to the myriad possibilities offered by the pop song.

Relocating to Paris, she partnered with Axel Concato to form 99 Trees, a project able to plug into the creative nexus wherever they reside, absorbing fresh influences in the process.

Debut EP '21st Century' is the result of all this musical wandering. Out on June 23rd, Clash is able to trail the release with new cut 'Broken'.

Vocalist Pia Blixen explains: “Axel wrote this song after watching the cult movie, ‘Sweet Sweetback’ by Melvin Van Peebles. Lyrically, it’s about a relationship breaking down from a girl’s point of view. She feels sorry about it, but she has made her decision.”

Fusing the bitter with the sweet, the art with the pop, 'Broken' is the first step into 99 Trees' universe. Tune in now.