808INK Flex Hard On New Single 'Come Down'

London's own 808INK have shared hard-hitting new hip-hop melter 'Come Down'.
The collective are one of the capital's best kept secrets, fostering their own club-ready and always innovative approach.
New EP 'When I'm About, You'll Know' is incoming, a solid selection of nine brand new tracks.
New cut 'Come Down' fuses glistening house electronics within their hip-hop chassis, a system thumper that doesn't let up.
We're addicted, and we reckon you will be too - tune in below...
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.