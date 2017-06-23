808INK Flex Hard On New Single 'Come Down'

London's own 808INK have shared hard-hitting new hip-hop melter 'Come Down'.

The collective are one of the capital's best kept secrets, fostering their own club-ready and always innovative approach.

New EP 'When I'm About, You'll Know' is incoming, a solid selection of nine brand new tracks.

New cut 'Come Down' fuses glistening house electronics within their hip-hop chassis, a system thumper that doesn't let up.

We're addicted, and we reckon you will be too - tune in below...

