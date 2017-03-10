808INK Drop Feelgood Groover 'Flexing (Side A)'

808INK have dropped new feelgood groover 'Flexing (Side A)'.

The pair caught attention earlier this year, and are set to take their crisp, flamboyant live show out on the road this winter.

Until then, however, fans can feast on new cut 'Flexing (Side A)', a neat display of their talents.

The minimalist hip-hop beat affords plenty of space for those future-drenched synths, with 808INK combining to dramatic effect.

The visuals are pretty neat, too, and you can check 'em out below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.