808INK, Che Lingo, House Of Pharaohs for Clash Live At Ace Hotel

It’s a great time for fans of alternative London rap at the moment, with new releases from 808INK, Che Lingo and House Of Pharaohs. As big supporters of the scene we thought it only right to invite them all down to play private showcase in association with our good friends Vero True Social at Miranda, Ace Hotel on South East London duo 808INK have one of the best live shows in rap. The pair forged their name with a unique brand of lifestyle raps and thumping beats and have mastered bringing the raucous energy of their records to the stage. With their major label debut ‘When I’m About, You’ll Know’ out now and fresh off touring with New York rapper Wiki on his UK tour, expect to catch 808Charmer and Mumblez on top form.

South London rapper Che Lingo has been demonstrating his ability to balance style and substance with viral hits like ‘Black Girl Magic’ and ‘Same Energy’. This year’s ‘Charisma EP’ really cemented Che Lingo’s name as an important figure in alternative UK rap music earlier this year, and his vivid storytelling skills garnered him as the first rapper to appear at London Anime Con.

House Of Pharaohs is a collective of creative young Londoners who work across multiple disciplines including music, video, fashion and design. Last year they caught the attention of Frank Ocean who played their mixtape track ‘Rwm [run With Me]’ on his Blonded Radio show. The crew have continued to build momentum, playing shows all over the country and released their anticipated ‘The Fix EP’ this month.

We have 100 free tickets for our audience to join us for this incredible triple header show, for a chance to win a pair simply fill in the form below.