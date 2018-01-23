$6000 Of Equipment Stolen From The xx After Party

More than $6000 worth of equipment was stolen from an after party headlined by The xx at the weekend.

The band are currently wrapping up their Australian tour, and decided to hit up a party outside Sydney to celebrate.

The free entry rave took place in a disused bunker outside the city, with more than 400 people in attendance.

Jamie xx, Romy, Jono Ma and more took part, and the event seemed to go off without a hitch until organisers realised when closing the site that headphones, the mixer, and lighting had been removed.

In a statement they said: “If we would have charged normally for a party like this the ticket price would've been tons... We lugged equipment for 2 kilometers and out of there this morning across a live rifle range.”

Organisers are asking attendees to help fund the loss - get involved HERE.

