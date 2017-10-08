10,000 People Visit Hamburg On Tour

With the opening of the Elbphilharmonie in January 2017, Hamburg is home to Germany's new cultural landmark, which builds upon the long tradition of Hamburg as a music capital: the new concert hall is a beacon for the diverse and lively music and festival scene of the city and surrounding region.

The Hamburg Metropolitan Region hosts more than 100 exciting festivals per year. At Hamburg on Tour visitors discovered how the the city's festivals cater to every taste - including EDM, Pop, Metal, Jazz, Rock and Classical - there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

The free event featured festival partners including ELBJAZZ, Hamburg International Short Film Festival, Hanse Song Festival, Hurricane Festival, MS Dockville Festival, Reeperbahn Festival, Wacken Open Air, showcasing live music sets from artists, bands and DJ's including 'Hundreds' presented by MS Dockville Festival, 'To Kill a King' presented by Hurrucane Festival, 'Mutz' presented by Wacken Festival, 'Odeville' presented by Hanse Song Festival 'The Other Shi' presented by Reeperbahn Festival and UK Jazz DJ Tina Edwards presented by Elbe Jazz.

The event also showcased art installations, interactive workshops, food and craft beer to give visitors a true taste of Hamburg in the heart of London. To celebrate, a new edition craft beer was specially brewed for the event: visitors were able to try a bottle of ‘Lütte Höög’ on the day.

After visiting other capital cities around the world, Hamburg on Tour built a very special replica of the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg’s façade, and visitors were able to don a virtual reality headset to take a tour of the iconic new concert hall. Stefanie Hempel the globally renowned Beatles specialist gave singalong performances of her famous St. Pauli Beatles Tour and visitors were able to watch live music - all within the heritage venue The Boiler House on London’s Brick Lane. And of course, for those inspired by their visit, the Hamburg Tourist Board and other partners were on site to offer individual and expert guidance on planning a trip to the happening maritime city.

- - -

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.