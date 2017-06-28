Áine Cahill's Voice Is Something To Behold

Word is already out on Áine Cahill.

Still only 22 years old, the songwriter's work has earned acclaim across her native Ireland, folk-tinged pop with a highly personal feel.

New cut 'Angels & Demons' opens up another phase in Áine's word, a breathlessly ambitious piece of pop music that refuses to falter.

The stuttering yet anthemic percussion is packed with bristling energy, with the arrangement leaving acres of space for that marvellous vocal.

Out on June 30th, 'Angels & Demons' is the first sign of the Irish artist's new EP 'The Pretty Boy', which follows on September 8th.

She explains: "I really love this song, been playing it live for a while now and it definitely follows on from 'Plastic...' I will say no more except, us girls, we all know a pretty boy don’t we?"

Tune in now.