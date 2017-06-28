Zayn Is The Fourth Face Of Issue 104

Perhaps one of the most recognisable faces on the planet right now, the fourth and final cover star of Clash 104 is Zayn.

The redefinition of Zayn Malik began as he prepared to leave One Direction, choosing to step off the world-conquering juggernaut of a phenomenon to finally discover himself as an artist. One year after the sex-saturated solo debut, ‘Mind Of Mine’, which defiantly positioned the now-mono-monikered Zayn as a mature and assertive R&B force, he stands assertively more poised to live up to the expectations he’s raised with his second album.

“I was always going to over-analyse my record anyway - I’m that kinda person,” he informs Clash. “I wanted to be the person that was going to be the most negative and get in that frame of mind and be like, ‘If I’m going to hate me, what am I going to hate about me?’ and try and get rid of all that negative shit, so even the person that wants to hate me the most still has to like my record.”

Clash catches up with Zayn in New York, where he’s putting the finishing touches to album number two, to talk about learning to trust people, the intrusions into his private life and relationship, making babies, and his recent collaborations with Versace.

Clash 104 with Zayn

Interview: Simon Harper

Photography: Nabil

Fashion: Jason Rembert

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

Zayn wears 3.1 Phillip Lim