Jorja Smith Is The Second Face Of Issue 104

Heading up the second of our new edition’s four covers is the UK’s rapidly rising star of street soul, Jorja Smith.

Hitting the headlines with a couple of Drake co-signs, the 20-year-old West Midlander is more than just a feature. Her own brand of R&B is a rich melting pot of jazz and classical influences, and is propelled by a fierce independent spirit that isn’t afraid to touch on controversial issues - key track ‘Blue Lights’ tackles the topic of police brutality and prejudice towards her black male friends.

“I don’t like preaching to people, shoving things in their face,” she tells Clash, “but I stand up for what I believe. I always want to make something with a meaning. Not just crap!”

A dedicated role model to be proud of, Jorja Smith is a symbol of empowerment to a new generation of women.

Also in the new issue are features with Shawn Mendes, Sampha, Mac DeMarco, Mick Fleetwood, Maggie Rogers, Glen Matlock, J Hus, THEY., Alexandra Savior, Anne-Marie, Goldie and much more.

