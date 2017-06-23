Yes, U2 Really Did Perform With Sun Ra's Arkestra

In one corner: Irish stadium rockers who - creatively speaking - have long since become moribund.

In the other corner: A crack team of inter-galactic jazz warriors who practically defined the term 'afro-futurism' before it had time to appear in the dictionary.

Remarkably, though, U2 really did perform alongside Sun Ra's Arkestra, inviting the ensemble onstage with them last night (June 11th).

The Irish band played New York's historic Apollo theatre at the behest of SiriusXM, with the audience featuring competition winners and stars such as Steve Van Zandt, Jon Bon Jovi and John McEnroe.

Introducing 'Angel Of Harlem' - itself a salute to Billie Holiday - a curtain then dropped to reveal the Arkestra, in their resplendent, robed glory.

Staying onstage, the Arkestra acted as the horn section for 'Desire', 'When Love Comes To Town' - which originally featured BB King - and 'Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of' which they dedicated to Anthony Bourdain.

Here's a photo, taken by Silvio from The Sopranos.

U2 and the Sun Ra Arkestra at the Apollo. pic.twitter.com/cJlzRZHUEf — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 12, 2018

Truly, incredible scenes.

