Woman's Hour Announce First Live Show In Over A Year

Woman's Hour have confirmed plans for their first live show in over a year.

The band's much-lauded debut album 'Conversations' was released back in 2014, a warm, entrancing display of deeply intelligent pop music.

Signed to Secretly Canadian, the Kendal-born group are currently busy beavering away on new material.

For now, though, fans can get a glimpse of Woman's Hour at this Saturday's (May 27th) festival Shake The High Road.

A multi-venue event, Woman's Hour will play historic London venue The Red Lion Ballroom. Event organiser Simon Singleton explains that the venue “is truly one of London’s great underrated spaces, a grand ballroom that reopened last year. In its pomp, it hosted Led Zeppelin and Roxy Music, so it’s a majestic space with real heritage.”

Grab your ticket HERE.