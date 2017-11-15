Wolf Alice For Mad Cool Festival

Wolf Alice are set to play Spain's Mad Cool Festival this summer.

The event has just announced another flurry of additions, meaning that it is bursting at the seams with new talent.

Running between July 12th - 14th in Madrid, the line up now includes stellar British sorts Wolf Alice.

Fresh from the release of their triumphant second album and a stunning show at London's Alexandra Palace, the band will hope across to Spain for the high profile slot.

Wolf Alice join freshly announced headliner Jack White, with other new additions including Mercury nominated group The Big Moon and the phenomenally talented Eels.

The eclectic bill also includes Ritchie Hawtin, with plenty more additions to be made.

Tickets are on sale now.

