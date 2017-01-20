Wiley Announces Massive UK Tour

Wiley has announced a huge UK tour for next year.

The grime figure released solo album 'Godfather' earlier this year, before completing work on his autobiography.

With new album 'Godfather II' slated for next year, Wiley has now announced plans for a huge UK tour.

Opening in Ireland at Dublin's Olympia venue February 20th, the rapper will hit Manchester's Academy 2 on February 22nd.

Playing Birmingham, Bristol, and Nottingham, Wiley will finish the tour at Brixton Academy on March 2nd.

Tickets are on sale now.

Catch Wiley at the following shows:

February

20 Dublin Olympia

21 Birmingham Institute

22 Manchester Academy 2

23 Bristol Motion

24 Nottingham The Brickworks

March

2 London Brixton Academy

For tickets to the latest Wiley shows click HERE.

