Watch: Metallica Play 'Don't Look Back In Anger' In Manchester

Metallica played a version of 'Don't Look Back In Anger' during their Manchester show last night (October 28th).

The Oasis song became an anthem of reconciliation following the Manchester attack, when 23 people were killed and countless more were injured at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Metallica played Manchester last night (October 28th) and performed 'Don't Look Back In Anger' as a tribute to the city's resilience.

Watch footage of the moment below.

