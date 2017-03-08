Isle of Wight's Ventnor International Festival returns this summer with a bumper bill.

Part of a summer-long festival season on the English isle, Ventnor aims to offer something different by focussing on emerging talent.

Taking place on August 11th, the festival is spread across a series of venues and features performances from the likes of Childhood, The Parrots, and more.

Sensational jazz percussionist Moses Boyd is due to drop past, alongside rising indie types Girl Ray, extrovert creative BAD SOUNDS, and Elder Island.

Tickets are on sale now.

