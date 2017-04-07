Vampire Weekend To Headline End Of The Road 2018

Vampire Weekend are set to headline this year's End Of The Road festival.

The indie titans are widely expected to deliver a new album this year, with a handful of live appearances planned.

Vampire Weekend's sole UK festival slot of 2018 will take place at End Of The Road, a huge for the event.

St. Vincent and Yo La Tengo are also set to headline, with End Of The Road welcoming John Cale, Ezra Furman, Ariel Pink, and more.

Feist's sole UK festival appearance this summer will take place at End Of The Road, with the festival set to spring a few more surprises as the year progresses.

Tickets are on sale now.

End Of The Road runs between August 30th - September 2nd.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.