UK! Partner Are Coming For You!

Canadian duo Partner are busy packing their hold-all for a full UK tour.

The band's superb album 'In Search Of Lost Time' was a critically acclaimed underground smash on its release last year, and we heard breathless comments about the power of their live show.

Organising a flurry of UK shows, Partner are set to make good on the hype, playing a string of dates around the country.

Hitting Live At Leeds, Partner then aim for a headline show at London's Dalston Victoria on May 8th, before veering past Wrexham, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

Finishing up in The Great Escape, they're definitely on our list of Brighton recommendations.

<a href="http://partnerband.bandcamp.com/album/in-search-of-lost-time">In Search Of Lost Time by Partner</a>

Catch Partner at the following shows:

May

5 Leeds Live at Leeds

6 Machynlleth Comedy Festival

7 Bristol The Crofters Rights

8 London The Victoria Dalston

10 Leicester The Cookie

11 Wrexham Focus Wales

13 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

14 Glasgow Broadcast

15 Middlesbrough Westgarth Social Club

17 Brighton The Great Escape

18 Brighton The Great Escape

19 Brighton The Great Escape

