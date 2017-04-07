Tramlines Festival Toasts 10th Anniversary

Tramlines festival is set to toast its 10th anniversary with a bumper instalment.

The Sheffield event launched in 2008, and has grown to become one of the country's premiere multi-venue events.

This year finds the Tramlines team evolving, using just one site and welcoming more than 40,000 fans to the party.

Taking place between June 20th - 22nd at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park, it's set to feature a comedy stage, pop-up cinema, kids and family area, a stage programmed by Sheffield institution, the Leadmill, and more.

Tramlines Festival Director, Sarah Nulty, commented: “We really wanted to do something different for the 10th anniversary and moving to a bigger park means we can include lots of extra interesting elements and deliver more than just music - although saying that, we're going bigger than we ever have before with the lineup! It will be a more traditional greenfield format but still within the city.”

“We're staying on the tram lines so that we can remain connected with the city centre - our new site is 13 mins from the city centre and only 5 minutes away from last year's main stage. We always wanted to be a city-wide festival, and this just extends the footprint that little bit further. We’re really proud of what we’re delivering for the 10th year and can’t wait to unveil it completely!”

Full ticket details can be found HERE.

Tramlines runs between June 20th - 22nd.

