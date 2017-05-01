Top Tips For Standon Calling 2017

Standon Calling has used its base in the Hertfordshire countryside to transform itself into one of the country's best-loved events.

Returning for another bout of music and mirth in England's green pastures, the event is set to welcome a typically vast variety of live acts.

The Clash team are currently scuttling across the country on public transport, arms weighed down with camping gear and the odd bottle of buckfast.

Ahead of this, we've picked out a few tips from the line up of this year's Standon Calling.

Kero Kero Bonito



Pour a mixture of shoe gaze and 80’s synth into a bag of Pic n Mix sweets, shake it up and discard the contents over the streets of Harajuku and you’ll have a brief idea of what London trio Kero Kero Bonito are all about. Sickly sweet sounds with crystal clear vocals and a carefree attitude, likely to induce a cavity. (Words – Laura Copley)

Cabbage



With track titles such as ‘Terrorist Sympathiser’ and ‘Uber Capitalist Death Trade’ don't expect anything less than rowdy moshpits in the name of socialism conducted by these irreverent Manchunians. Their loud and proud riffs and brutally clever lyrics will blow you to the left - only to then leave you questioning your existence. (Words – Laura Copley)

Plastic Mermaids



These whimsical sea creatures make it easy to imagine what life would be like if Lana Del Ray was in fact The Little Mermaid. Trickling bells tinkle together over the crackling sounds of electro mayhem, taking you deep, deep under the sea, left only to be captured in their beautiful nightmare. (Words – Laura Copley)

Dutch Uncles



Wanting to witness the best dance moves you'll see all weekend? Then look no further than Dutch Uncles. Wonderfully colourful indie art-pop, frontman Duncan Wallis' infectious moves will have you bopping in ways you didn't even know were possible. You'll even put Future Islands' Samuel Herring to shame. (Words – Liam Egan)

IDLES



After the release of their visceral debut record 'Brutalism' earlier this year, the lyrical wit of Bristol post-punk outfit IDLES is the perfect antidote for your Saturday hangover. Ferocious, unrelenting and bursting with pent-up zeal, IDLES' uncompromising live show is unmissable. Oh, and they sing about Mary Berry too. (Words – Liam Egan)

Orbital



After the release of their single ‘Kinetic 2017’ earlier in the year, the reunion of Orbital came as a complete surprise. With a new album reportedly in the works, this headline slot is the ideal opportunity for fans to hear fresh and upcoming material from the electronic music visionaries. (Words – Liam Egan)

Editors



Perfected over a number of years, Editors’ live show of inevitably powerful and poignant indie rock will no doubt be one of the weekend’s highlights. Also, just between us, we’ve heard whispers that Tom Smith & Co. have been playing a handful of new and unreleased tracks at their recent live shows. Who’s ready for some Sunday evening exclusives? (Words – Liam Egan)

Grace Jones



Model, Bond girl, disco icon, and all-round iconoclast – Grace Jones is a living legend, a superb performer whose ability to defy the years puts her up there with Dorian Gray. An incredible stage presence, she dips into her catalogue while continually peering into the future. (Words – Robin Murray)

British Sea Power



Seasons come and seasons go, but British Sea Power remain exactly as we found them – brewing their own beer, crafting their own tea bags, and releasing sterling albums packed with indie gems. Acerbic, off piste, and deeply indebted to these isles, British Sea Power are perpetually charming. (Words – Robin Murray)

Nadia Rose



London talent Nadia Rose is irrepressible – winning a MOBO Award for her bona fide banger ‘Skwod’, she dips into grime, dancehall, rap and more to fuel her own defiant sound. Still remarkably young, Nadia’s live show is built around blistering energy and her own indefatigable persona. One to watch. (Words – Robin Murray)

Standon Calling runs between July 28th - 30th.