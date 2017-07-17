To Kill A King and Misfires Play Our Clash x Metropolis Studios Event

For the next instalment of our live series in collaboration with Metropolis Studios, we're putting on another blistering showcase - this time with To Kill A King and Misfires.

It's happening on Thursday 10th August, and you can attend for free (tickets are available from Skiddle here) .

Taking to the stage in the West London powerhouse's Studio A, the state-of-the-art recording studio that's been frequented by the likes of Adele and Liam Gallagher, To Kill A King will deliver their storming indie sonics, having just taken a year off to write new material. The band's Grant McNeil recently picked out some of his key influences for us - ranging from QOTSA to Crosby, Stills & Nash, it's a pretty diverse set.

While Swindon quartet and hotly-tipped indie band (who've been described as the lovechild of Catfish & The Bottlemen and The Libertines) Misfires complete the line-up, delivering one of their much-lauded live showcases.

Doors are at 7pm, with no admittance after 7:45pm (the shows are recorded so please arrive early to guarantee entry). The performance starts at 7:45pm, and finishes at 10pm.

