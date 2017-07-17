To Kill A King and Misfires Play Our Clash x Metropolis Studios Event

For the next instalment of our live series in collaboration with Metropolis Studios, we're putting on another blistering showcase - this time with To Kill A King and Misfires.
It's happening on Thursday 10th August, and you can attend for free (tickets are available from Skiddle here).
Taking to the stage in the West London powerhouse's Studio A, the state-of-the-art recording studio that's been frequented by the likes of Adele and Liam Gallagher, To Kill A King will deliver their storming indie sonics, having just taken a year off to write new material. The band's Grant McNeil recently picked out some of his key influences for us - ranging from QOTSA to Crosby, Stills & Nash, it's a pretty diverse set.
- - -
- - -
While Swindon quartet and hotly-tipped indie band (who've been described as the lovechild of Catfish & The Bottlemen and The Libertines) Misfires complete the line-up, delivering one of their much-lauded live showcases.
Doors are at 7pm, with no admittance after 7:45pm (the shows are recorded so please arrive early to guarantee entry). The performance starts at 7:45pm, and finishes at 10pm.