Tim Hecker Announces European Shows

Canadian producer Tim Hecker has announced a flurry of European shows.

The electronic musician's new album 'Love Streams' is out now on 4AD, sparking a flood of entranced reviews.

Tim Hecker will return to Europe this Autumn, playing a series of shows in total darkness.

An experiment in sensory deprivation, the producer will play Paris on September 29th before hitting Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

Catch Tim Hecker at the following shows:

September

29 Paris RBMA Festival @ Palais de Tokyo

October

1 Leeds Howards Assembly Room

2 Manchester The White Hotel

3 Glasgow Stereo

4 Edinburgh Summerhall

For tickets to the latest Tim Hecker shows click HERE.