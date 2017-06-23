The xx, Florence + The Machine For Melt Festival

The xx, Florence + The Machine and more will play next summer's instalment of Melt Festival.

The huge German event returns in 2018, once again making use of its sensational disused mining site.

A post-industrial setting, Melt is set to welcome Mercury winners The xx, Florence + The Machine, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

Jon Hopkins will play the festival, with other names on the line up including Nina Kraviz, Ben Klock, Princess Nokia, and The Black Madonna.

Tickets are on sale now - for full details click HERE.

Melt Festival runs between July 13th - 15th.

