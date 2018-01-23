The War On Drugs, Fleet Foxes For Green Man 2018

The War On Drugs and Fleet Foxes are set to headline Green Man festival this summer.

The event returns to Brecon Beacons, Wales, with fans set to descend on the site across the weekend of August 16th - 19th.

The War On Drugs and Fleet Foxes will headline, the latest making their first appearance at Green Man since 2009.

John Grant will appear at the Welsh festival, with the line up also finding room for Grizzly Bear and Public Service Broadcasting.

Mount Kimbie are due to perform at Green Man, while The Lemon Twigs, Kevin Morby, Alex Cameron, John Talabot, Teleman, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Green Man festival 2018 runs between August 16th - 19th.

