The Vaccines Are Playing Alexandra Palace

The Vaccines are set to play London's Alexandra Palace on April 14th.

The band have broken cover, sharing news of their fourth album, which drops in early 2018.

But wait! That's not all... The Vaccines will return to Alexandra Palace in Spring, the second time they've played this venue.

Tickets go on sale shortly, so check out the announcement video for all necessary details.

The Vaccines have confirmed the following show:

April

14 London Alexandra Palace

