The Streets To Reform For One-Off UK Tour

Mike Skinner is set to take The Streets back out on tour for the first time in seven years.

The project only seems to grow more powerful as time goes on, with debut album 'Original Pirate Material' landing 15 years ago.

Mike Skinner will return to The Streets for a one-off tour, covering the project's vastly influential catalogue.

“I’ve missed tour buses very much. Which is the least of the reasons why I have decided to tour The Streets again. The other thing I’ve missed is trying to think up what I’m going to say in the gap between the songs. When you DJ they tell you that you don’t need a tour bus and you don’t need to think up things to say between the songs.”

“But seriously, it’s been long enough. With my Tonga parties, the new rap and grime MC’s I have been producing and the DJing, I have been living with music since making The Streets for nearly as long as I made The Streets. I’m not the guy smoking in the car any more though, I have become the guy in the club, so I hope I will be excused for putting on after parties in nightclubs after every show”.

Catch The Streets at the following shows:

April

19 Birmingham O2 Academy

20 Glasgow O2 Academy

21 Manchester O2 Apollo

23 Leeds O2 Academy

25 London O2 Academy Brixton

26 London O2 Academy Brixton

For tickets to the latest shows by The Streets click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.