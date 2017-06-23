The Streets Add A Host Of New Tour Dates

The Streets have added a slew of tour dates to their schedule for the New Year.

Mike Skinner's beloved project brought the first leg of their sold out The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light tour to a close at the weekend, hitting 12 cities across the UK and Europe.

It's not over yet, though; The Streets will continue the tour in January, opening with a pair of dates at Birmingham's O2 Academy on January 18th and 19th.

Hitting Glasgow, The Streets then play Manchester Apollo, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bournemouth, and finish with three nights at Brixton Academy.

Tickets go on sale from 9.30am this Friday (May 4th).

The Streets have confirmed the following shows:

January

18 Birmingham O2 Academy

19 Birmingham O2 Academy

21 Glasgow O2 Academy

25 Manchester O2 Apollo

26 Manchester O2 Apollo

28 Newcastle O2 Academy

29 Sheffield O2 Academy

31 Bournemouth O2 Academy

February

2 London O2 Academy Brixton

3 London O2 Academy Brixton

5 London O2 Academy Brixton

