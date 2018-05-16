The Staves Join First Aid Kit On Tour

The Staves are set to join First Aid Kit on tour later this year.

The trio recently paired up with New York chamber ensemble yMusic on a full length project, with new album 'The Way Is Read' out now.

The group are close to First Aid Kit, and have decided to join the Scandinavian band on tour later this year.

The Staves explain: "We met Johanna and Klara backstage at Glastonbury just before singing together with Mumford & Sons for their finale back in 2013, and since then we’ve met in many different dressing rooms in cities and countries across the world."

"Now we’ve finally managed to fulfil our dream of touring with another band of SISTERS! Gigging is always great, but when it’s with a band you admire and people you love and folks you can harmonise with, it’s the best. We can’t wait to see you out there on the road.”

Catch The Staves touring alongside First Aid Kit at the following shows:

October

22 Belfast The Telegraph Building

24 Liverpool Guild of Students

26 Edinburgh Usher Hall

27 Perth Central Hall

28 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

30 Brighton The Dome

31 London O2 Academy Brixton

November

4 Newcastle O2 Academy

6 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

7 Birmingham Academy 1

8 Leeds O2 Academy

For tickets to the latest shows by The Staves click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.