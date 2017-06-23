The Rolling Stones Add Extra London Stadium Show

The Rolling Stones have added an extra London Stadium show to their No Filter tour.

The legendary rock 'n' roll group live for the road, and recently announced plans for a flurry of UK and European shows.

The No Filter tour opens in Croke Park, Dublin on May 17th, before hitting the UK and the continent.

With ticket lines opening tomorrow (March 2nd) The Rolling Stones have added a second show at London Stadium.

Set to play three shows in the capital - two at London Stadium, one at Twickenham Park - this represents their first return to the capital in five years.

Catch The Rolling Stones at the following shows:

May

17 Dublin Croke Park

22 London Stadium

25 London Stadium

June

5 Manchester Old Trafford Football Stadium

9 Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

15 Cardiff Principality Stadium

19 London Twickenham Stadium

