The Orielles To Play Live At Leeds

Indie risers The Orielles are set to play this year's Live At Leeds.

The all-day multi-venue event is always a must-see, collecting sparkling new talent from across Europe and beyond.

Clash will be hosting a stage, gathering some potent sets at the city's beautiful Holy Trinity Church.

The line up for our party just gained another name, however, with Halifax's finest The Orielles set to take part.

The band's debut album arrived earlier this year on Heavenly, a charming, off piste slice of indie pop replete with undeniable originality.

Still in their teens, The Orielles will definitely be worth watching...

Tickets are on sale now.

Live At Leeds takes place on May 5th.

