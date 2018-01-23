The Magic Gang, Pulled Apart By Horses For Live At Leeds

The Magic Gang and Pulled Apart By Horses are amongst the latest names for Live At Leeds.

The multi-venue event returns on May 5th, taking control of Leeds city centre for an exhaustive showcase of new music.

Amongst the latest names confirmed for Live At Leeds are south coast art-rock outfit The Magic Gang, and feral post-hardcore force Pulled Apart By Horses.

South London troops Sorry will perform at the event, while Yungblud, Sunset Suns, Sports Team, and Touts have all been confirmed.

Speaking about the new additions to Live At Leeds 2018, Festival Director Andy Smith said:

“We’re pleased to add The Magic Gang, Pulled Apart by Horses, Ash, Dermot Kennedy, Sunset Sons, Louis Berry and High Tyde to the 2018 event, all of which are doing great things at the moment. There are also some really exciting emerging artists who I personally think will go on to have fantastic careers like Bruno Major, Catherine McGrath, Ten Tonnes, Cassia and Stella Donnelly, to name a few. There’s still plenty more to be announced for this year and maybe a few surprises along the way.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Live At Leeds takes place on May 5th.

