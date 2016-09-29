The Maccabees Announce Intimate London Show

The Maccabees are set to play an extremely intimate London show next month.

The much-loved band confirmed their split earlier this year, with a final farewell tour set to take place later in 2017.

The South London group will play London's Omeara venue on June 16th, the last chance fans will get to catch them in such an intimate venue.

All proceeds from the shows will be donated to the MS Society, with Felix and Hugo White having lost their mother to multiple sclerosis when they were just teenagers.

The brothers said: “Putting on a show for the MS society is something we've wanted to do for a long time. As some will know, it's a cause very close to home as our mother had MS and we have been trying to help the charity where we can over quite a few years. Having got to know the charity too, we know how much amazing work is being done by the people there.

“This is the first chance we've had to actually put together a whole show solely in aid of the MS Society. It’s going to be a special night. We're so glad we have been able to make it happen.”

Taking place on June 16th, support will come from Mystery Jets and Imperial Daze.

Tickets will only be available to those who subscribe to the YALA! Records mailing list - get involved HERE before the tickets go on sale this Monday (June 5th).