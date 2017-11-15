The Lemon Twigs Air New Material At London Show

The Lemon Twigs aired new material during a sensational London show last night (November 15th).

The American brothers hit the stage at the tail end of an exhausting 18 month tour, one that had propelled their debut album to international acclaim.

With a follow-on EP also delighting fans, a packed Kentish Town Forum eagerly awaited the group's arrival.

Powerful and precocious, The Lemon Twigs plunged into 'I Wanna Prove To You' with Brian D’Addario on introverted vocals and brother Michael D’Addario on extrovert drums.

The set largely pulled from debut album 'Do Hollywood', although the duo did throw in a few surprises - notably a chugging take on Jonathan Richman's 'You Can't Talk To The Dude'.

Returning for the encore, The Lemon Twigs threw in a few new tracks, Brian D’Addario explaining that they would feature on "our next record".

What do they sound like? Explosive early 70s arena rock blasted into space, somewhere between Todd Rundgren's conceptual side and The Who's electric bombast. Executed with scissor kicks, of course.

