The Killers To Headline TRNSMT

The Killers are set to headline next summer's instalment of TRNSMT.

The Glasgow festival enjoyed its first outing this summer, with preparations already under way for 2018's event.

Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics will headline, joined by freshly announced Las Vegas kingpins The Killers.

The band returned with a glitzy studio album this year, while live shows have seen The Killers push to the next level.

Playing TRNSMT on July 8th, the American group will be joined by local heroes turned international success story CHVRCHES.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (December 8th).

TRNSMT runs between June 29th - 30th, and July 6th - 8th.

