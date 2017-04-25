The Gaslight Anthem Announce 'The '59 Sound' Shows

The Gaslight Anthem have announced a string of UK dates celebrating 'The '59 Sound'.

Released in 2008 the band's breakout album fused punk snarl with Springsteen bombast, a mixture that proved irresistible to fans.

Turning 10 with nary a wrinkle in place, 'The '59 Sound' is set to be celebrated across a series of live shows.

American dates are already on the books, with The Gaslight Anthem sharing a handful of British shows.

Opening in London on July 20th, shows in Dublin, Glasgow, and Manchester have also been confirmed.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 2nd).

Catch The Gaslight Anthem at the following shows:

July

20 London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (w/ The Flatliners, Matthew Ryan)

23 Dublin Vicar Street (w/ The Flatliners, Matthew Ryan)

24 Glasgow Barrowland (w/ The Flatliners, Matthew Ryan)

25 Manchester Eventim Apollo (w/ The Flatliners, Matthew Ryan)

