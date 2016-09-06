The Courteeners Show In Manchester To Proceed

The Courteeners have vowed that this weekend's Manchester show will go ahead as planned.

The events in Manchester last night (May 22nd) shocked the world, with an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande show killing 22 fans and injuring many more.

In the aftermath of the news some shows were cancelled, with performers and promoters doing so out of respect to those affected.

The Courteeners are due to play a mammoth show at Old Trafford cricket ground this weekend, and have vowed to proceed.

Liam Fray explains: "Following last night’s terrible and tragic events, we send our love and thoughts to all families affected and to our emergency services who were so quick and brave. Togetherness, community & spirit course through the veins and flood the streets of this city. I’ve seen it every day since I’ve been old enough to realise what compassion and empathy are."

"Last night we witnessed it at a level we thought we’d never have to. In tragic circumstances, Manchester stood together. Because that’s what we do. Homes offered, rides home given, an outpouring of love... Grief shared. This will hurt. For a long time. But as you walk around town today try not to bow your head. Look up at the skies. We’ll see you on Saturday."

The Courteeners will play Emirates Old Trafford, Lancashire C.C.C on May 27th.

For tickets to the latest Courteeners shows click HERE.

Photo Credit: Myles Wright