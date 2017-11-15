The Charlatans To Host Festival In Northwich

The Charlatans are set to host a full festival in their home town of Northwich.

The band will take hold of Northwich Memorial Court in May, planning live music, DJ sets, an exhibition, and more.

Running between May 14th - 18th, the group will arrange an exhibition showing rare Charlatans memorabilia, a week of live bands at The Salty Dog pub, film screenings and podcasts.

Guests will include BMX Bandits, Yucatan, Average Sex, and The Blinders, while non-musical proceedings will be chaired by the likes of Paddy Considine, Dave Haslam, and Craig Parkinson.

The Charlatans explain: “We're really excited about our four shows in Northwich. We rehearsed at The Memorial Court for our last tour and we all pretty much said at the same time that we had to play there. As with most Charlatans events, we thought of lots of stuff we could do around the gigs - so we called some friends, found a space for an exhibition, borrowed a 1930s cinema and the results ended up pretty mind blowing. See you in Northwich in May?”

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on March 3rd.

The Charlatans will host special events in Northwich between May 14th - 18th.

