The Charlatans Provide One Of The Great Escape's Warmest Moments

The Charlatans don't have to prove anything to anybody.

27 years after their debut single, the band have taken countless twists and turns, but new album 'Different Days' is one of their most surprising to date.

Out next Friday (May 26th) it features a plethora of guests, with the band seeming to enjoy every moment of every song.

Doing it for the love, The Charlatans took to the stage at The Haunt in Brighton in the wee small hours of Saturday morning for one of The Great Escape 2017's finest moments...

Photography: Jamie MacMillan