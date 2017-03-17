The Charlatans Added To Carnival 56 Bill

The Charlatans have been added to the bill of Scotland's Carnival 56 festival.

The event takes place later this month, with thousands of fans descending upon Dundee for a highly sought-after weekender.

Clean Bandit were due to perform, but have been forced to pull out, leaving organisers to draft a replacement.

It's quite the replacement, too, with The Charlatans making a trip to Scotland to play Carnival 56.

The band are long-term friends of the city, with the group making regular visits to Dundee's historic Caird Hall for more than a few memorable nights.

Set to pull out all the stops, The Charlatans join a broad-minded bill - tickets are on sale now.

Carnival 56 runs between August 12th - 13th.