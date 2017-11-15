Terrorvision, The Wildhearts, And Reef Are Going On Tour

Terrorvision, The Wildhearts, and Reef are going out on tour.

Remember '98? Remember the dull, tail end of Britpop? Well amidst those ruins a clutch of new rock acts emerged, swiftly billed as 'Britrock' by some unimaginative individual.

A lot of those bands hold a special place in the hearts of people-of-a-certain age, however, and this new tour will no doubt fire up those embers.

Yep, Terrorvision, The Wildhearts, and Reef, playing five huge shows next year with a different line up each night.

Tony Wright of Terrorvision says: “It’s going to be great to find out what was going on in the 90s and what it sounded like. I’ve seen the pics and so I know we were there – but to experience it first-hand will be ace!”

Reef’s Gary Stringer adds: “Really amped to be hitting the road this May and joining up with the guys from Terrorvision and The Wildhearts, it’s gonna be a blast! See you there, happy days.”

Ginger of The Wildhearts explains: “We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour. Mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.”

Dubbed 'Britrock Must Be Destroyed' it's coming to a venue near you next year...

Dates are as follows:

May

4 Manchester Academy 1

5 Birmingham Digbeth Arena

6 London Eventim Apollo

19 Glasgow O2 Academy

20 Newcastle O2 Academy

