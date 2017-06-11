Taylor Swift Announces UK Show

Taylor Swift has announced plans to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

The singer is set to release new album 'Reputation' later this month, following a stormy time in her career.

Touching down in the UK this December, Taylor Swift is set to play at Capital's annual Jingle Bell Ball.

The O2 Arena pop extravaganza opens with sets from Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Craig David, and more, while the second day will be dominated by the American artist.

Taylor Swift performs at the London venue on December 10th, with the bill also including sets from The Script, Sigala, Liam Payne, The Chainsmokers, and Stefflon Don.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball takes place on December 9th - 10th.

