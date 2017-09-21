Swimming Tapes To Play Special Clash Show

Swimming Tapes are set to play a very special Clash show next month.

We're delighted to be hooking up with North London's new music redoubt The Finsbury for Blogtober, their annual month-long exposition of fresh talent.

Clash will take the reins on October 6th, and we're aiming to follow last year's Jodie Abacus fuelled road block.

This time round we've opted for some magical, shimmering indie pop in the form of local favourites Swimming Tapes.

The band's new EP is a genuine spot of brightness amid the fading rays of summer, and we're sure there'll deliver something exceptional for this one off show.

Support comes from Sea Girls, long-time Clash favourites who we've been itching to promote ever since we first stumbled across their music.

But that's not all - expect further additions to come, alongside a few surprises on the night.

Oh, and it's FREE. Grab your ticket HERE.

