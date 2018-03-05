Suspect, Barney Artist, Mista Silva + Clash DJs To Perform For Clash Live At Miranda

With the weather finally warming up, we’re preparing a return to Ace Hotel at the end of the month for another night of new music in association with our good friends Vero True Social. Taking place in the Ace’s basement club Miranda on the 30th May, the night will be headlined by South London rapper Suspect, along with performances from Barney Artist and Mista Silva.

Suspect has already built himself a cult following, but is set to take things to the next level this year with his forthcoming ‘Still Loading’ project. The charismatic rapper took his music to the streets of Grand Theft Auto V’s Los Santos last year when Frank Ocean selected ‘Fbg’ for his in-game radio station. This year has saw him continue to build upon that momentum, touring Europe with Giggs and linking up with Skepta for a remix of ‘Look Alive’ and his own new single ‘One Way’.

Forest Gate’s Barney Artist has spent the last few years establishing his fusion of hip-hop, jazz and electronic soul, collaborating with the likes of Tom Misch, Jordan Rakei and Alfa Mist. Having recently completed a tour with the latter, he’s preparing for sets at Love Supreme and Barn on The Farm this Summer before dropping his debut album later in the year.

Fresh from touring the UK with The Streets as part of the Tonga collective, UK Afrobeats pioneer Mista Silva recently released his anticipated new mixtape ‘Out Of The Darkest’. The tape demonstrates his versatility as an artist, from club bangers to uplifting spiritual cuts, as he pursues beauty through troubling times.

