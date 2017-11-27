Stefflon Don Announces Full Headline UK Tour

Stefflon Don has announced plans for a full UK headline tour.

The UK star meshes dancehall, hip-hop, grime and more, with her furious flow set against some high profile co-signs.

New single 'Ding-A-Ling' features a guest verse from Skepta, as well as joining Future on his recent European tour.

2018 should be Steff's year, with the UK artist announcing a massive nationwide headline tour.

Kicking off in Bristol on March 6th, Stefflon Don will play Brighton, Birmingham, and Manchester shows.

Set to play London's Kentish Town Forum on March 8th, tickets are on sale now.

Catch Stefflon Don at the following shows:

March

6 Bristol Marble Factory

7 Brighton Concorde 2

8 London Kentish Town Forum

9 Birmingham Academy 2

10 Manchester Club Academy

For tickets to the latest Stefflon Don shows click HERE.

